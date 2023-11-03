Michezobet launches, promises to help grow sports in Kenya

Kenya’s sports betting is headed for an exciting time this festive season following the entry of Michezobet, a gaming firm out to ensure bookies enjoy every experience on their platform.

Michezobet is among 10 new betting firms that finally got their operation licence in Kenya last month.

The betting firm officially launched its operations on Friday after getting the nod from the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB).

The company will partner with major betting outlets across the globe to ensure that customers enjoy every experience on the platform.

Michezobet Head of Operations Dos Kariuki believes the company will have the best customer service.

“We have the most interactive site in the country and this will give the customer the best experience in the market,” Kariuki said.

“Michezobet aims at bringing international gaming experience to Kenya through variety of sports top quality odds, live gaming and of course bonuses on your first deposits.”

Kariuki said that Michezobet has a vision to partner with local clubs and federations to help grow the game and sensitise the masses on responsible betting.

“We know the importance of sports and responsible betting, these are things we will highlight,” he added.

“People in the grassroots are also very important and our motive is not only to empower them but to let them enjoy what they do as we help tap talents.”

The entry of Michezobet will stir the local betting industry as all the major sporting activities are halfway through the season.

The English Premier League, the German Bundesliga, LaLiga (Spain), Ligue 1 (France), Serie A (Italy) and the FKF Premier League are among the most followed leagues in Kenya.



