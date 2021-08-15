Olunga scores in Al Duhail's preseason tour

Al Duhail striker Michael Olunga

Al Duhail's Kenyan striker Michael Olunga in action against Albanian side Kukesi during a friendly match on August 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The Qatar Stars League side played three friendly matches during the two-week trip
  • They began the tour with a 2-0 win over fourth-tier Austrian outfit SV Schwechat on August 8
  • Kenyan centre-foward Olunga was on target in Al Duhail's 5-1 win over Flyeralarm Admira in Modling City, south of Vienna, on August 11

Michael Olunga's Al Duhail completed its preseason tour in Austria with a 2-1 loss against Albanian side FK Kukesi on Saturday. 

