Olunga scores in Al Duhail's preseason tour

Michael Olunga's Al Duhail completed its preseason tour in Austria with a 2-1 loss against Albanian side FK Kukesi on Saturday.

The Qatar Stars League side played three friendly matches during the two-week trip.

They began the tour with a 2-0 win over fourth-tier Austrian outfit SV Schwechat on August 8.

Belgian playmaker Edmilson Da Silva and Tunisian defensive midfielder Ferjani Sassi, who arrived at Al Duhail as a free agent a few weeks ago after his contract with Egyptian side Zamalek expired, scored against Schwechat in Vienna.

Kenyan centre-foward Olunga was on target in Al Duhail's 5-1 win over Flyeralarm Admira in Modling City, south of Vienna, on August 11. Edmilson, Nam Tae Hee, Lofty Magda and Abdelrahman Mohamed were the other scorers for Al Duhail against Admira.

In the last match before returning to Qatar to finalise preparations, Al Duhail trailed 1-0 against Kukesi at the break. The Qatari side equalised through Edmilson before the Albanian side grabbed their second and winning goal late in the second half.