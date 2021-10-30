Michael Olunga scores as Al Duhail down Qatar SC

Michael Olunga

Al Duhail striker Michael Olunga celebrates after scoring during their Qatar Stars League match against Qatar SC at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium on October 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Spanish defensive midfielder Javi Martinez opened the scoring for Qatar SC with a powerful header from a corner-kick at the quarter hour mark.
  • South Korean central midfielder Nam Tae-hee equalised in the 38th minute with a long range shot that caught goalkeeper Jasem Adel Al-Hail out of his line.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga scored the winning goal as Al Duhail came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win over Qatar SC in Qatar Stars League at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium on Saturday.

