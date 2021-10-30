Michael Olunga scores as Al Duhail down Qatar SC

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga scored the winning goal as Al Duhail came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win over Qatar SC in Qatar Stars League at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium on Saturday.

Spanish defensive midfielder Javi Martinez opened the scoring for Qatar SC with a powerful header from a corner-kick at the quarter hour mark.

South Korean central midfielder Nam Tae-hee equalised in the 38th minute with a long range shot that caught goalkeeper Jasem Adel Al-Hail out of his line.

Center-forward Olunga notched the winner just before half time after punishing a poor clearance by a Qatar SC player just inside the box.

The 27-year-old made one touch and then turned well before unleashing a powerful shot past the keeper with his lethal left-foot.

This was his 10th league goal of the season and he is still in a tight race with Algerian forward Baghdad Bounedjah on top of the scoring chart.

Bounedjah grabbed a brace in Al Sadd’s 4-1 demolition of Al Ahli later on Saturday at the same venue. The defending champions led 2-0 with goals from Hassan Al-Haydos and Bounedjah. Patrick Friday pulled one goal back from the spot in the 68th minute.

Two late penalties from Andre Ayew (79) and Bounedjah (85) were enough to hand coach Xavi Hernandez’s Al Sadd another huge win.

Al Shamal hammered Al Khor 4-0 at the Grand Hamad Stadium as Al Rayyan finished 10-men after Colombian former Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Everton man James Rodriguez was red-carded in 2-1 loss against hosts Al Arabi.

Al Sadd leads the 12-team league with 24 points from eight straight victories. Coach Luis Castro’s Al Duhail is three points behind in second place with Al Arabi wrapping up the first three teams on 16 points.