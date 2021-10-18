Olunga on target in Al Duhail win

Kenyan international Michael Olunga netted his eighth goal of the season in Qatar Stars League as Al Duhail handed Colombian star James Rodriguez a rude welcome in 3-0 win over Al Rayyan on Sunday.

Qatari giants Al Duhail led 2-0 at the break through goals from Edmilson Junior and Captain Almoez Ali.

Belgian Edmilson put Al Duhail in the driving seat at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium in the third minute with a well taken penalty.

Almoez doubled the lead from the spot five minutes from half-time.

Olunga, who now jointly leads the scoring chart with last season's top scorer Algerian Baghdad Bounedjah, benefited from an Ismaeel Mohammad assist in the 55th minute to score his eighth goal of the season.

The Kenyan captain was back in the starting lineup after being used as a second half substitute against Al Sailiya when he scored all goals in 5-0 win just before the international break on September 26.

Former Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Everton attacking midfielder Rodriguez played for his new employers Al Rayyan since joining from the English Premier League side on September 22 for an undisclosed fee.

Reigning champions Al Sadd top the 12-team league on 18 points from six straight victories including Sunday's 10-goal thriller against Al Gharafa 6-4 in which Bounedjah netted two goals to briefly take over the Golden Boot race from Olunga.

Coach Luis Castro's Al Duhail are three points behind with a game in hand.