Olunga on target in Al Duhail win

Al Duhail striker Michael Olunga

Al Duhail's Kenyan striker Michael Olunga (right) in action against Al Rayyan during their Qatar Stars League match at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium on October 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Qatari giants Al Duhail led 2-0 at the break through goals from Edmilson Junior and Captain Almoez Ali
  • Olunga, who now jointly leads the scoring chart with last season's top scorer Algerian Baghdad Bounedjah, benefited from an Ismaeel Mohammad assist in the 55th minute to score his eighth goal of the season
  • The Kenyan captain was back in the starting lineup after being used as a second half substitute against Al Sailiya

Kenyan international Michael Olunga netted his eighth goal of the season in Qatar Stars League as Al Duhail handed Colombian star James Rodriguez a rude welcome in 3-0 win over Al Rayyan on Sunday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.