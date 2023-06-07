Michael Olunga on English Premier League club's radar

Michael Olunga’s dream move to the English Premier League could be on the cards amid reports the Kenyan forward name has made it to Everton’s list of targets ahead of the transfer window which opens on June 14.

Nation Sport understands Olunga has emerged as an option upfront as the Merseyside club looks to strengthen its attack amid a tight budget.

Sources at Finch Farm (Everton’s training complex) indicate Olunga fits the bill owing to his impressive goal scoring record and manager Sean Dyche’s history of relying on tall, powerful centre forwards in his teams.

Dysche, who helped Everton survive relegation in the just concluded season, is said to be keen to strengthen his attack which managed a paltry 34 goals in 38 matches.

The average goals return was influenced by England international Dominic Calvert-Lewis injury ravaged season and Neal Maupay’s return of one goal in 29 matches.

Olunga, 29, who’s set to become a free agent when his contract at top Qatari club Al Duhail SC lapses at the end of June, boasts an impressive return in front of goal in the past four seasons.

He has scored 46 goals over two seasons in the Qatari league and prior to that found the back of the net 58 times in 72 appearances for Kashiwa Reysol in Japan.

A move to Everton will position Olunga as the second Kenyan to play in the country-top-flight league after Victor Wanyama's impressive spell at Tottenham and Southampton between 2013 and 2020.

Should it happen, the transfer will also fulfill the Harambee Stars captain’s dream of playing in England.

In 2016, he famously recorded a video of himself requesting then Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to offer him a chance at the club.

“Hi Arsene Wenger, I’m Michael Olunga Ogada, a striker at Gor Mahia FC which is in Kenya. I’m currently the best player in Kenya, I’ve scored 38 goals all season and my dream is to play for Arsenal. I’m talented and 21 years of age and ready to play for Arsenal if nurtured. I hope you’ll consider my request to come there and maybe join the feeder team if not the senior team and in the next coming years, I’ll be sure to repay you for having faith in me,” he explained in the video.