Michael Olunga nets 17th goal in Qatar Stars League

Michael Olunga

Al Duhail 's Michael Olunga celebrates his goal against Al Sailiya at the Qatar Sports Club on Janaury 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The draw is a huge blow for Al Duhail's title ambitions. Coach Luis Castro’s men have 33 points from 15 matches.
  • They have played four more games than defending champions Al Sadd who occupy the second spot.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga scored his 17th goal of the season in the Qatar Stars League as leaders Al Duhail were held 1-1 by their bottom-ranked hosts Al Sailiya at the Qatar Sports Club on Monday.

