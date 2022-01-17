Michael Olunga nets 17th goal in Qatar Stars League

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga scored his 17th goal of the season in the Qatar Stars League as leaders Al Duhail were held 1-1 by their bottom-ranked hosts Al Sailiya at the Qatar Sports Club on Monday.

Olunga, whose market value on footballing information website Transfermarkt has shot from Sh64.7 million when he joined Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol from China on August 10, 2018 to Sh905.9 million on January 10, 2022, tapped in a cross from th left from Al Duhail captain Almoez Ali's cross in the 55th minute.

Majdi Siddiq saved Al Sailiya from the jaws of defeat with an injury time equaliser.

It was Olunga’s sixth goal this season against Al Sailiya. He netted five times in the first leg at home in their emphatic 5-0 win on September 26 after coming on as a second half substitute.

Olunga, who top-scored in the 2021 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League with nine goals, has now scored four goals in the last three matches in the 12-team league.

The October/November Player of the Month stays in contention for the Golden Boot as his closest challenger Algeria’s Baghdad Bounedjah from Al Sadd is on 11 goals.

The draw is a huge blow for Al Duhail's title ambitions. Coach Luis Castro’s men have 33 points from 15 matches.

They have played four more games than defending champions Al Sadd who occupy the second spot.