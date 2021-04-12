Olunga named in Al Duhail's Champions League squad

Al Duhail SC striker Michael Olunga celebrates his goal against Al Rayyan during their Qatar Stars League match at Al Duhail Stadium on Febraury 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Al Duhail SC

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • French coach Sabri Lamouchi named the Kenyan centre forward in his list of 21 players for the Group "C" assignments in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia slated for April 15-30
  • Asian Football Confederation (AFC) rules say the list of players used by a club in ACL must only have four foreigners
  • Olunga has scored 10 goals in 15 matches in all competitions since arriving in Qatar in January

Michael "Engineer" Olunga has made the cut for Al Duhail's 2021 Asian Champions League (ACL) squad.

