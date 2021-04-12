Olunga named in Al Duhail's Champions League squad

Michael "Engineer" Olunga has made the cut for Al Duhail's 2021 Asian Champions League (ACL) squad.

French coach Sabri Lamouchi named the Kenyan centre forward in his list of 21 players for the Group "C" assignments in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia slated for April 15-30.

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) rules say the list of players used by a club in ACL must only have four foreigners. One of the foreign players must be from one of the members of AFC.

Olunga's inclusion is at the expense of Brazilian Eduardo Pereira Rodrigues commonly known as Dudu. It is a great sign of the faith Lamouchi has on the Kenyan international.

Olunga, who joined Al Duhail on January 12, has scored 10 goals in 15 matches in all competitions since arriving in Qatar. On the other hand, Dudu has netted 14 goals all season.

Al Duhail left Doha for Jeddah in a private jet on Sunday 7pm. Their first match is against Iraqi police team, Al Shorta on Thursday under floodlights.

Other teams in the group are Al Ahli Saudi (Saudi Arabia) and Esteghlal (Iran).

Squad