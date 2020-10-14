Michael Olunga's Kashiwa held in Japan league match

Kenyan international Michael Olunga failed to score as Kashiwa Reysol threw away a one-goal lead in their 1-1 draw against visitors Urawa Red Diamonds in Japanese top flight league on Wednesday.

Olunga, who had netted twice to reach 21 goals this season when Kashiwa downed Andres Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe in their previous match, spurned a chance in each half in Kashiwa’s 22nd match of the season.

His first chance came near the quarter-hour just a few minutes after Kashiwa’s South Korean goalkeeper Kim was forced to make two great saves.

Olunga headed a cross from defender Naoki Kawaguchi but failed to direct it at the goal.

His team-mate Ataru Esaka showed class to put Kashiwa in front in the 39th minute after getting a sublime pass from defender Hiromu Mitsumaru.

Kashiwa survived several scares after the break before finally conceding when 34-year-old Shinzo Koroki equalised in the 59th minute.

Olunga got another chance to put his name on the scoresheet as the game wore on when he stole the ball but his shot was feeble and did not trouble the goalkeeper.

Olunga leads the scoring charts on 21 goals from 21 matches he has played in the 18-team league this season.

The August Player of the Month stays nine goals ahead of the pack in the race to become the top scorer this season. His main rivals are Brazilian Everaldo (Kashima Antlers) and 2017 highest scorer Yu Kobayashi (Kawasaki Frontale).

Kashiwa, who visit whipping boys Shonan in their next match on October 18, occupy position eight on 37 points.

Bottom-ranked Shonan lost their sixth consecutive match after Cerezo Osaka hit them 1-0.

Kawasaki Frontale leads the way with 62 points followed by FC Tokyo (47), Cerezo (45), Nagoya Grampus (42) and Gamba Osaka (42) complete the top five teams.