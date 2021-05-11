Michael Olunga ends Qatar season on a high

Al Duhail striker Michael Olunga in action against Al Rayyan

Al Duhail's Kenyan striker Michael Olunga in action against Al Rayyan during their Amir Cup semi-final match in Qatar on May 11, 2020. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The 27-year-old star striker joined Al Duhail on January 12 from Kashiwa Reysol, with the Qatari giants still in contention for Qatar Stars League, Qatar Cup, Amir Cup, Fifa Club World Cup, and Asian Champions League
  • Despite shining and leading in the scoring charts with eight goals, Olunga saw his side eliminated from the 2021 Asian Champions League at the group stage
  • Olunga’s last hope of silverware in his first season in Qatar went up in smoke after Al Duhail crashed out of Amir Cup at the expense of Al Rayyan

Kenya’s Michael Olunga scored his 19th goal of his half-season with Al Duhail but could not prevent the side from ending the 2020/21 season without a trophy after losing 2-1 to Al Rayyan in Amir Cup semi-final on Monday night.

