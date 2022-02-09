Michael Olunga at the double as Al Duhail cruise

Michael Olunga

Al Duhail 's Michael Olunga (left) vies for the ball with an Al Shamal player during their  Qatar Stars League match on February 9, 2022 at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Also in the Golden Boot race are Akram Afif (Al Sadd) and Aymen Hussein (Umm Salal) both who have 11 goals.
  • Al Sadd tops the table with 46 points from 16 matches followed by Al Duhail who have 39 points from 18 matches. Al Wakrah occupies third spot on 31 points from 18 matches after losing 1-0 against Qatar SC on Wednesday.  

Kenya captain Michael Olunga took his tally in the league to 21 goals Wednesday as his brace inspired Al Duhail to a 4-1 win against Al Shamal at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Week 18 of the 2021-2022 Qatar Stars League.  

