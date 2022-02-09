Michael Olunga at the double as Al Duhail cruise

Kenya captain Michael Olunga took his tally in the league to 21 goals Wednesday as his brace inspired Al Duhail to a 4-1 win against Al Shamal at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Week 18 of the 2021-2022 Qatar Stars League.

The 27-year-old centre-forward, who netted six times in the 12-league last season after joining in mid-season from Japan’s Kashiwa Reysol, has now equaled last season’s top scorer Algerian Baghdad Bounedjah, who scored 21 goals for champions Al Sadd.

Olunga opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a tap-in from an Edmilson Junior’s cross in the box from the left.

Korean Nam Tae-hee then doubled the lead with a well-curled free-kick which goalkeeper Marwan Sherif Badreldin had no chance.

Olunga grabbed his second of the game in the 54th minute after a lapse in defence after a cutback in the box from Captain Almoez Ali.

Edmilson made it 4-0 after the hour mark from the edge of the box after an Al Shamal player had cleared a corner with a header. Al Shamal pulled one goal back late in the match from the spot through Amjad Attwan.

The Engineer as Olunga is known to his fans, was rested in the 76th minute, with Mubarak Shanan coming on as his replacement.

Olunga has now opened a nine-goal gap between him and his closest challengers Andre Ayew and Bounedjah, who have netted 12 times each for leaders Al Sadd.

Bounedjah got his 12th of the season in a 2-0 victory over Umm Salal on Wednesday. Former Arsenal and Barcelona man Santi Cazorla was Al Sadd’s other scorer.

Also in the Golden Boot race are Akram Afif (Al Sadd) and Aymen Hussein (Umm Salal) both who have 11 goals.