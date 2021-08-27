Michael Olunga nets brace in pre-season friendly

Michael Olunga

Al Duhail Kenyan striker Michael Olunga in action against Al Sailiya during a friendly match on August 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Fares Saeed scored Al Duhail's other goal, while Fahd Khalfan netted Al Sailiya's consolation goal
  • Both sides were using the match to prepare for the upcoming 2021/22 QSL season scheduled to kick off next month
  • The Qatari giants were recently in Austria for a two-week preseason tour where they played friendly matches against Schwechat and Flyeralarm Admira as well as Albanian side Kukesi

Kenyan international striker Michael Olunga scored twice as hosts Al Duhail beat Qatar Stars League (QSL) side Al Sailiya 3-1 in a friendly match on Thursday night. 

