Messi wins Golden Ball for best player at World Cup

Doha, Qatar

Lionel Messi on Sunday won the Golden Ball for the best player at this year's World Cup after leading Argentina to victory in the final against France.

Messi scored twice in the final in Doha, taking his tally of goals at the tournament to seven, and also scored in the shoot-out as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

Kylian Mbappe came second to Messi for that award but did win the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer with eight goals, one ahead of the Argentine skipper.

Luka Modric came third in the running for the best player after helping Croatia finish third.

Meanwhile, Argentina's Emiliano Martinez took the Golden Glove for the World Cup's best goalkeeper, while his compatriot Enzo Fernandez, 21, was named the best young player.