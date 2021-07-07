Messi v Neymar: Argentina to face Brazil in Copa America final

Argentina's players celebrate at the end of their Conmebol 2021 Copa America semi-final match against Colombia at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, on July 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Nelson Almedia | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Argentina stopper Martinez saved three penalties in the shoot-out after a bruising 1-1 draw in Brasilia.
  • Hosts Brazil beat Peru 1-0 in Monday's first semi-final meaning their star forward Neymar will line up against Lionel Messi's Argentina on Saturday at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracana stadium.

Brasília, Brazil

