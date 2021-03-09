Messi to Paris: Barcelona's nightmare, and PSG's unattainable dream?

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi grimaces during their Spanish Super Cup final match against Athletic Club Bilbao at La Cartuja stadium in Seville on January 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Cristina Quicler | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The latest Deloitte Football Money League put their revenue last season at 540.6 million euros, a drop of almost 100 million on the previous season. According to L'Equipe, PSG expect to lose 204 million euros this season.
  • Money may have once proven no obstacle for PSG, but the current climate means signing Messi could be beyond even them.
  • A place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, at Messi's expense, should not be.

