Messi to miss Barcelona's last match of the season

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during their Spanish League match against Getafe at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Lluis Gene | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Argentine, who is still in contract negotiations with Barcelona, was given permission to miss training on Friday by coach Ronald Koeman
  • The 33-year-old has already played 47 matches this season for Barca, scoring 38 goals, but his future at the club remains in doubt as he has been linked with a move to Manchester City
  • Barcelona's defeat by Celta Vigo on Sunday leaves them third in La Liga, seven points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and only two ahead of fourth-placed Sevilla

