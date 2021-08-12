Messi starts training with Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi

Argentinian football player Lionel Messi poses as he holds-up his number 30 shirt during a press conference at the French football club Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 11, 2021.

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

Photo credit: Stephane De Sakutin | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • PSG quickly emerged as the favourites to sign Messi following the shock of his departure last week from Barcelona and he arrives eyeing a fifth Champions League, with the most recent of his four victories with his old club coming in 2015.
  • PSG are reportedly paying 35 million euros ($41 million) a year to Messi, who will wear the number 30 jersey -- with fans continuing to line up outside the club's different shops in the capital to buy the shirt with his name and number on the back.



