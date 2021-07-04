Messi stars as Argentina set up Colombia Copa semi-final

Argentina's Lionel Messi (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Ecuador during their Conmebol 2021 Copa America tournament quarter-final match at the Olympic Stadium in Goiania, Brazil, on July 3, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Douglas Magno | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Argentina made a bright start and Martinez almost opened the scoring with a moment of brilliance. He chipped the ball over goalkeeper Hernan Galindez and then volleyed goalwards, only for Robert Arboldea to block the ball on the line.
  • Moments later Martinez had a shot deflected wide and from the resulting corner, German Pezzella volleyed into the side netting.

Goiania, Brazil

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.