Messi scores twice as Barca hammer Athletic to win Copa del Rey

A handout picture released by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) shows Barcelona's players celebrating with the trophy at the end of the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) final match between Athletic Club Bilbao and FC Barcelona at La Cartuja stadium in Seville on April 17, 2021.

Photo credit: RFEF | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The cup was won and lost in a whirlwind 12 minutes in Seville, which saw Barca score four times to clinch an emphatic 4-0 victory, with Messi at his devastating best.

Madrid, Spain

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.