Messi scores as PSG beat Man City in Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during their Uefa Champions League first round group A match against Manchester City, at The Parc des Princes, in Paris, on September 28, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • It raised the roof at the Parc des Princes, as PSG supporters celebrated seeing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner open his account for the club he joined in August.
  • Idrissa Gana Gueye, arguably PSG's best player this season, had given the home side an early lead to leave City chasing the game.

Paris

