Messi's Barcelona fail in latest PSG comeback attempt

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi reacts during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on March 10, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • However, Messi was denied by Navas, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper dousing Barcelona's hopes as he continued to do in the second half.
  • The five-time champions kept pushing after the restart, but Navas notably saved well from a near-post header by Sergio Busquets, allowing PSG to earn a draw on the night that they scarcely deserved but a win on aggregate that was always likely after the first leg.

Paris

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME How football is helping Mathare girls realise their dreams

  2. Protesters demand 'justice' for Diego Maradona in Argentina

  3. PRIME New Harambee Stars call ups want to show their grit

  4. Tusker is the best team in the league, admits Kimanzi after winning award

  5. US athletes to be vaccinated 'well before' Olympics

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.