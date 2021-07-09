Messi, Neymar battle in dream Copa America final

Copa America

Argentina's players celebrate at the end of their Conmebol 2021 Copa America semi-final match against Colombia at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, on July 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Nelson Almedia | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Like Brazil's Pele and Diego Maradona of Argentina before them, neither Messi nor Neymar has ever won the Copa.
  • As well as looking to end his career-long trophy drought with Argentina, Messi could make history in another way on Saturday.
  • He currently sits on 76 goals for Argentina, one shy of Pele's South American record of 77 national team goals.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

