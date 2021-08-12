Messi-less La Liga returns under a financial cloud

Lionel Messi

Argentinian football player Lionel Messi speaks at a press conference during his unveiling at the French football club Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Stephane De Sakutin | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Champions Atletico kick off with last season's stars and coach, Diego Simeone, still in place.
  • They have also made by far the biggest outlay of the Spanish summer, buying Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese for a reported 35m euros.

Madrid, Spain

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.