Messi in PSG squad for first time and poised for debut

Lionel Messi

Argentinian football player Lionel Messi poses as he holds-up his number 30 shirt during a press conference at the French football club Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 11, 2021.

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

Photo credit: Stephane De Sakutin | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Messi and Neymar both missed the first two league games as they worked their way to match fitness after demanding summers. They met in the Copa America final on July 10 in Brazil as Argentina won to earn Messi his first international trophy.
  • They will be reunited as team-mates for the first time since PSG broke the bank to attract the Neymar for Barcelona in 2017.

Paris

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.