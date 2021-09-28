Messi in Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Bolivia during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on September 9, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Argentines are away to Paraguay on October 7 before hosting Uruguay three days later and wrapping up against Peru on October 14, also in Buenos Aires.
  • Argentina, with 18 points, are second in the standings behind Brazil, who have amassed 24 points in eight matches.

Buenos Aires

