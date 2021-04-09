Messi happy again but Barcelona wonder if this Clasico will be his last

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (right) challenges Valladolid's Spanish defender Bruno Gonzalez during their Spanish League match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Pau Barrena | AFP

  • The reward for the winners at Valdebebas will be knocking Atletico Madrid out of first place for the first time since December, before they mounted a run that saw them go 10 points clear with a game in hand at the start of February.
  • Atletico's recent struggles, combined with a surge in momentum for Madrid and Barca, has seen that advantage evaporate, the question now whether Diego Simeone's team can recover and regroup to even stay in the race through the final stretch.

