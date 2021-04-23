Messi double fires Barcelona to victory over Getafe, Atleti beat Huesca

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during their Spanish League match against Getafe at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Lluis Gene | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Messi scored twice and could have had a third in injury-time at Camp Nou but deferred a penalty to Antoine Griezmann, who completed what was, in the end, a comfortable victory.
  • Atletico were in charge but it took them until the 80th minute to make sure of victory, Carrasco diverting in after the tireless Llorente robbed the ball back on the edge of the area and gave his team-mate a simple finish.
