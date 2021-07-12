Messi dedicates Copa title to family, country and Maradona

Lionel Messi

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy for the championship's Top Scorer, after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 10, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Mauro Pimentel | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Despite the low-key welcome, thousands of fans took to the streets despite tight virus restrictions.
  • "To continue to party we must continue to take care of each other -- let's not forget we have a long way to go to get back to normality," Messi warned.
  • "Use this happiness to gather strength to fight this virus together."

Buenos Aires

