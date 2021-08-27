Messi close to PSG debut as Mbappe's exit looms

What you need to know:

  • There is logic in giving Messi a run-out against Reims, so that he is not completely lacking in match sharpness before joining up with the Argentina squad for a series of World Cup qualifiers
  • The match at the 21,000-capacity Stade Auguste-Delaune is a sell-out, and the Champagne region is fizzing with excitement at the prospect of welcoming Messi
  • Losing Mbappe would be a hammer blow to PSG's prestige, but then again having Messi and Neymar ready to step in suggests they might cope without the France forward

