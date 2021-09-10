Messi breaks Pele record as Argentina rout Bolivia

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Bolivia during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on September 9, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Messi pounced for his 77th, 78th and 79th international goals to keep Argentina firmly on course for a place at next year's finals in Qatar against a Bolivia team languishing near the foot of the table
  • Messi completed the seventh international hat-trick of his career two minutes from time, burying a rebound from close range after a shot from the edge of the area was only parried by Lampe
  • The win leaves the two-time World Cup winners second in South America's overall qualifying standings with 18 points from eight games, six points behind leaders Brazil

Buenos Aires, Argentina 

