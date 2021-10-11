Messi's Argentina thrash Uruguay, Brazil stumble against Colombia

Lionel Messi celebrates

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Uruguay during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, on October 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Alejandro Pagni | AFP 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Goals from Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez rounded off a successful night for Lionel Scaloni's team in Buenos Aires as they maintained their unbeaten start to the qualification campaign
  • It could have been worse for Uruguay but Muslera made a fine double save from Angel Di Maria and Messi in the last minute
  • The returning Neymar could not inspire Brazil to victory as hosts Colombia ended their perfect start to the qualification campaign in Barraquilla

Montevideo, Uruguay

