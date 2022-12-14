Messi, Argentina destined for Qatar glory

In Doha

“Boys, now we’re dreaming again. I want to win for the third time, I want to be a world champion. And we can see Diego up in heaven, with Don Diego and La Tota, cheering on Lionel”

This is part of a song that has been repeated many times by the Argentina fans here in Doha, gaining more traction and meaning as their national team inexorably marches towards a third world title.

The words resonate deeply with Argentina who have been waiting in vain for another World Cup triumph since 1986.

It has been one heartbreak after another including losing to Germany in the final of Italy 1990 and Brazil 2014.

But after winning the 2021 Copa America, beating Brazil 1-0 in the final at Maracana, to end a 28-year wait for a major trophy, Argentina seem to believe deep down that their time has come at the Qatar World Cup.

And one man, Lionel Messi, like a master puppeteer, has entertained the considerable Argentine following here in Doha, with his football artistry as he moves closer to winning the only crown that has eluded him in his illustrious football career.

“Messi, Messi!” they screamed his name at the Lusail Stadium after Argentina had made short work of Croatia in their 3-0 semi-final victory at Lusail Stadium two days ago.

Wherever you went that night and met gatherings of Argentina fans, conspicuous in their blue and white team jersey, you would hear the spontaneous shouts of “Messi, Messi!”

Was the Argentina number 10 having a divine moment in Qatar with such an effect on the mortals who so adore him?

A Kenyan journalist covering the World Cup in Qatar wrote on Facebook on Tuesday: “Football owes it to Leo! May the gods be kind to him tonight!”

Messi was certainly not kind to the opponents.

The way he led in the dismantling of a decent Croatian side featuring the impeccable Luka Modric underlined Argentina’s credential as a championship team destined to claim a trophy that they last won in 1986.

Then, they were led by a genius par excellence in the name of Diego Maradona, who almost single-handedly powered them to the ultimate glory in world football.

In Qatar, the 2022 Argentine side has had another genius in the name of Messi.

He was behind all the three goals Argentina scored on their way to the final, calmly stepping forward to slot home the match opener from the spot on 34 minutes then nodding the ball to the predatory Julian Alvarez who dashed almost 40 metres to score.

Messi’s contribution for the third goal was his best yet, engaging in a jinxing run that left Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol mesmerized before feeding the ever-present Alvarez for the simplest of tap-ins midway through the second half.

By the end of the night, Messi had attained several new milestones. He tied with Germany’s Lothar Matthaus for the highest number of World Cup matches played at 25, and will surely, solely own that record on Sunday.

Messi also became Argentina’s all-time leading scorer at the World Cup with 11 goals and is the top scorer at the Qatar tournament jointly with Kylian Mbappe of France, on five strikes apiece.