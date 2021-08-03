Melta Kabiria win Francis Thairu Cup

Nairobi Region side Melta Kabiria FC are champions of the first edition of the Francis Thairu Cup.

They beat Classic FC 4-1 in an exciting final at the Riruta Stadium with the tournament's topscorer Javan Mukoya scoring three times.

The winning team pocketed Sh50,000 as prize money with the number two ranked side taking home Sh30,000.

"This is a fantastic way to honour me for my commitment during my playing days. I wish to thank BetSafe and the local community for this," said Thairu.

Now 42, the dread-locked Thairu enjoyed a stellar career as a midfielder at World Hope, now referred to as Nairobi City Stars. He retired three seasons ago but is targeting a return to football, as a coach.