Melta Kabiria win Francis Thairu Cup

Melta Kabiri

Melta Kabiri players celebrate after winning the first edition of the Francis Thairu Cup. 

Photo credit: Pool |

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • Now 42, the dread-locked Thairu enjoyed a stellar career as a midfielder at World Hope, now referred to as Nairobi City Stars. He retired three seasons ago but is targeting a return to football, as a coach.
  • BetSafe Md Victor Sudi emphasized the need to support football at the community level by honouring those who have lived it to ensure sportsmen are adequately motivated.

Nairobi Region side Melta Kabiria FC are champions of the first edition of the Francis Thairu Cup. 

