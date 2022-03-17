MelBet reward Nairobi medic in Twende Euro Competition

A medical practitioner in Nairobi's South C area, Ismail Mohammed Ibrahim, was on Thursday named the winner of the MelBet Twende Euro Competition.

Mohammed said he was happy to have emerged the winner of the competition which landed him Sh500,000.

“I will re-invest the money in other businesses,” Mohammed said during the cheque presentation ceremony at MelBet's Marsabit Plaza offices in Nairobi on Thursday.

“MelBet will continue with the promotions on our social media platforms and also focus more on engaging partnerships with people at the grassroots,” said MelBet Kenya Managing director Henry Omollo.

The winner of the competition had won a fully paid trip to Cameroon to watch the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations but was unable to travel due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The company decided to compensate him by awarding Sh500,000 in cash.

To be a winner, one was supposed to place a bet on the Melbet App as many times as possible.