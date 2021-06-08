Mejja, Asike win Tusker Player of the Month accolade

Tusker FC defenders Eugene Asike (left) and Sammy Mejja display their shopping vouchers after winning the club's Player of the Month award for May at Ruaraka grounds on June 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

  • The club’s Player of the Month is chosen by the technical bench based on performance on and off the pitch.
  • Jackson Macharia is the other player who has scooped the award this season. 

Tusker FC defenders Sammy Meja and Eugene Asike were Tuesday named the club's Players of the Month of May.

