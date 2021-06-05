Meja scores again as Tusker sink Luanda Villa to storm Betway Cup quarters

Tusker on Saturday progressed to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup, following a 1-0 win over minnows Luanda Villa at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

Henry Meja's strike at the stroke of halftime is all the FKF-PL leaders needed to see-off the brave Division One side.

Tusker coach Robert Matano said he was happy after advancing to the quarterfinals but said they didn't have it easy.

"Playing against a team you do not know is very difficult. But all in all, we won and qualified for the next round which is the most important thing," said Matano.

"There is fatigue in the team because we have travelled and played three games in one week but we will manage," added Matano, whose side played Vihiga United last Sunday in the league, then made a 425km trip to Nyeri for their Betway Cup round of 32 match against Marafiki FC on Wednesday. The Brewers then travelled 150km back to the capital in time for their clash against Luanda Villa. Tusker beat Vihiga 4-0 while they were 4-1 winners over Marafiki FC.

Tusker coach Robert Matano reacts during their FKF Betway Cup round of 16 match against Luanda Villa at Ruaraka grounds on June 5, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Villa wasted two great opportunities that would have seen them take an early lead in the first-half against the run of play.

Pheniahs Omukatu would have punished Tusker's goalkeeper Robert Mboya for leaving his line in the ninth minute but his long drive from the right was way off target.

Eight minutes later, Andrew Omulama was guilty for not giving the Vihiga-based side the lead, as he headed across the face of empty net after goalkeeper Mboya miscalculated his run, while attempting to clear a free-kick.

The hard-fighting Villa suffered a major setback four minutes to the break when defender Timothy Ekhavi who had been outstanding in the first half was stretched out after picking an injury.

Vincent Mulama took his place.

Luanda Villa's Marvin Olilo (centre) controls the ball under pressure from Tusker midfielder Kevin Okoth (left) and Tusker defender Eugene Asike during their FKF Betway Cup round of 16 match at Ruaraka grounds on June 5, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Meja then continued his hot streak, scoring in his third successive match in the Cup competition, with a goal at the stroke of halftime, after Christopher Ochieng found him with a superb pass inside the the box. Meja scored against Mihuu United in the round of 32, then struck against Marafiki in the previous round.

Five minutes after the restart, Matano moved to improve his attack by introducing Luke Namanda for Christopher Ochieng.

His opposite number, Tom Tera, introduced Emanuel Ombisi and Daniel Njoroge for Gideon Munayi and Felix Okik respectively.

Kevin Okoth would have doubled Tusker's lead on 65 minutes but his shot from the edge of the box narrowly flew over the crossbar.

Tusker coach Robert Matano (right) talks to his players on the touchline during their FKF Betway Cup round of 16 match against Luanda Villa at Ruaraka grounds on June 5, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Tusker had plenty of work to do 20 minutes to time, as Villa camped in their area in search of the equaliser. defender Rodgers Aloro blocked Ombisi's close range shot, before goalkeeper Mboya was forced into action to clear a dangerous shot.

Villa survived the other end in the dying minutes of the encounter, as Meja and Chrispinus Onyango smashed the post.

Tusker striker Henry Meja (left) is tackled by Luanda Villa's Andrew Omulama during their FKF Betway Cup round of 16 match at Ruaraka grounds on June 5, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

" I am satisfied with the result because my boys were playing against an experienced side. We missed about three sitters in the first half, so I think lack of composure in front of goal is what cost us," Tera said.

In the quarterfinals slated for next week of Wednesday, Tusker, who last won the competition in 2016, will face either eight-time winners AFC Leopards or Bungoma Super Stars.