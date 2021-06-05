Meja scores again as Tusker sink Luanda Villa to storm Betway Cup quarters

Tusker striker Henry Meja (left) dribbles past Luanda Villa's Andrew Omulama during their FKF Betway Cup round of 16 match at Ruaraka grounds on June 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Henry Meja's strike at the stroke of halftime is all the FKF-PL side needed to see-off the brave Division One side.
  • Villa wasted two great opportunities that would have seen them take an early lead in the first-half against the run of play.

Tusker on Saturday progressed to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup, following a 1-0 win over minnows Luanda Villa at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

