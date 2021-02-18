Tusker hammer Posta to move four points clear

Luke Namanda

Tusker forward Luke Namanda (right) celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Henry Meja during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Posta Rangers at Kasarani Annex in Nairobi on February 18, 2021.Tusker won 4-1.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Youngster Henry Meja struck twice with Jackson Macharia and Luke Namanda also scoring for the Brewers while Ezekiel Okare had temporarily leveled matters for Posta in the thrilling encounter at Kasarani.
  • Meja scored in first half's added time to give Tusker a 2-1 lead at the break following Okare's equaliser in the 37th minute which came after against the run of play. Macharia had given Tusker the lead barely a minute earlier.

Tusker underlined their title credential on Thursday with a 4-1 thumping of Posta Rangers to move four points clear in the Football Kenya Premier League standings at the Kasarani Annex.

