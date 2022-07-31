McKinstry watches as Gor hit Mombasa Combined in friendly

Gor Mahia FC’s new head coach Jonathan McKinstry watched his team register a 1-0 win over the Mombasa Combined side in a friendly match played partly under floodlights at the newly CDF sponsored Ronald Ngala Stadium in Mombasa Sunday.

Benson Ochieng scored the lone goal in the 28th minute.

McKinstry said after the match that it was a good work out which allowed him to watch his charges.

“I want the players to take the game to the next level for the team to do well in the FKF-PL,” he said.

“It’s upto to the players to attend regular training and work hard and show us we don’t have to sign someone in your position," he added,

Mombasa Combined was under the guidance of former Harambee Stars coach Mohamed Kheru and assisted by former Kenyan international Crispin Odula and Bandari Youth team manager Swaleh Abdalla Sunda.

Mombasa Combined’s Rodgers Okumu came close to give his side the lead in the 18th minute, but his shot from close hit the woodwork.

Then came Gor’s match winner in the 28th minute when Benson Ochieng Omalla unleashed a powerful shot past the helpless Mombasa goalkeeper Caleb Omondi.

The pre-season friendly opened the newly CDF sponsored Ronald Ngala Stadium that was renovated for Sh100 million at the budget of Mvita CDF by outgoing area MP Abdullswamad Sheriff Nassir.