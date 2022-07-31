McKinstry: I will return Gor Mahia to the top

New Gor Mahia coach Jonathan McKinstry is confident that his arrival will bring a new dawn at the club and return it to its title-winning ways.

McKinistry, who was unveiled on Friday, says his first role will be to ensure Gor Mahia reclaims the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title from Tusker.

Gor are the record winners of the Kenyan League having won it 19 times.

"I'm happy to be here and my first target is to win the Kenyan Premier League title. I know the last two years have been a disappointment for the stakeholders and supporters of the club after missing out.

My priority will be to improve the players we have so that they can do well on the pitch," said McKinistry.

"If we do that we will definitely win the league," added the youthful tactician.

Despite having coached Uganda, Rwanda and Sierra Leone national teams, McKinistry said he has no pressure to deliver at K'Ogalo as he loves facing new challenges.

"This is club which has won many trophies locally and continentally. The club supporters have a right to expect good performance from us. I have worked with national teams before and I'm also prepared to win title with K'Ogalo," added McKinistry after being recieved by club chairman Ambrose Rachier.

The veteran football administrator welcome the coach at the club and was optimistic that he will ensure a turn around in the performance of the club.

"Though he is a very young man, he has massive experience and we welcome him to Gor Mahia. We are ready to work with him," said Rachier.

McKinistry was with the team over the weekend for a friendly match with Coastal Combined.