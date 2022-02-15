Mbappe strikes late to give PSG edge over Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on February 15, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After Lionel Messi's 62nd-minute penalty was saved by Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, it looked as though the game would finish goalless until Mbappe struck at the death.
  • Tipped to move to Madrid when his contract in Paris expires at the end of the season, Mbappe's last-gasp strike means his current club have the edge heading into the return at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 9.

Paris

