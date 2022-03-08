Mbappe named in PSG squad for Real clash despite sore foot

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on February 15, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • PSG will be without former Real defensive pillar Sergio Ramos due to a persistent calf problem but he will travel to Spain with the squad.
  • Coach Mauricio Pochettino said last Friday Ramos -- who played for Real for 16 years -- could still play a pivotal role in providing inside information on his old team-mates.

