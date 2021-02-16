Mbappe hat-trick stuns Barca to put PSG in sight of quarters

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match against FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 16, 2021.
 


 

Photo credit: Lluis Gene | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Pique could only hack away Alessandro Florenzi's cross to the feet of the Mbappe, who clipped in his second, and then Kean headed home, left free at the back post by Lenglet. 
  • Navas almost gifted Barcelona a lifeline when his clearance met Griezmann's left foot and the ball drifted just wide of his own post. 
  • Instead, Mbappe landed the knock-out blow, teed up on the counter-attack and curling beautifully in the far corner. 

