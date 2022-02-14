Mbappe future focuses all attention as PSG face Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring during their French L1 match against Le Stade rennais Football Club at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on February 11, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Since their splurge on Hazard in 2019, Real have been quiet in the transfer market with some believing the club has not only been absorbing the financial consequences of the pandemic but also saving funds for their Mbappe pursuit.
  • Money has also been directed towards renovating the Bernabeu, and Real would love to have Mbappe spearheading a new-look team in a new-look stadium.

