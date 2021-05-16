Mathare, Vihiga share spoils in relegation dogfight

Mathare United forward Danson Kago (left) vies for the ball with Vihiga United defender Lesley Owino during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on May 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Mathare United FC 
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The result means both sides remain in the last two places with Mathare United bottom with seven points while Vihiga are 16th with 12 points
  • Mathare United thought they had earned a penalty in the 27th  minute after Sammy Sindani handled the ball inside the box but they were unlucky as the centre referee ignored their pleas
  • Mathare then camped in their opponents' half but Kinyanjui was the main culprit, failing to convert clear cut chances


Mathare United Sunday failed to make full use of home advantage after they were held to a barren draw by fellow relegation candidates Vihiga United at Ruaraka grounds. 

