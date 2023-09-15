Mathare United, Vihiga Bullets start life in NSL

Relegated Mathare United and Vihiga Bullets will be hoping to start life in the National Super League (NSL) with victories when the second tier kick-off this weekend.

Twenty teams are involved in the league expected to end in August next year.

Rainbow FC, Luanda Villa and Nairobi United will be making their debut in the league following their promotion from Division One.

Dimba Patriots, who filled the slot of left by Mwatate United, will also be participating in the second tier league for the first time.

“Mathare has the capability of bouncing back to the premier league. We have had trials to beef up the squad and the players a responding very well after serious training,” Mathare United coach Leonard Odipo said as his team embarks on a long trip to Migori where they will face Migori Youth on Sunday.

Vihiga Bullets coach George Owoko said despite the Western region outfit struggling financially, the boys are ready to face Gusii FC on Saturday at Awendo Green Stadium.

“We only managed to retain three players, but we have bolstered the squad by signing very good young players,” said Owoko.

“After a massive exodus, I have recruited enough players ready for the show,” said Owoko, whose side was relegated from the top tier last season.

Vihiga have played several friendly matches winning 3-0 and 5-0 against Eldoret Administration and Matungu FC respectively.

Nairobi United will be out to open their season with a win when they visit Kibera Black Stars at Ligi Ndogo Grounds on Ngong Road on Sunday.

Youthful Nairobi United coach Paul Okatwa believes his side will cope with the challenge.

"It is the first game and we are facing a team that has been in this league for a long time, away from home, but we are prepared and ready for the task," Okatwa said.

"We are going for the three points since we are here to compete. Our preparations have been good and everyone is ready for the task ahead. We believe it will be a successful season for us."

Former top flight side Vihiga United will be in Mumias on Saturday to entertain Kajiado FC as they seek a return to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after two seasons in the cold.

Weekend fixtures (all matches kick-off 3pm)

Saturday

MCF v SS Assad (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos), Vihiga United v Kajiado FC (Mumias Sports Complex), Dimba Patriots v Naivas (The Wolves Den, Olooloitikosh), Rainbow v Darajani (Kasarani Annex), Gusii v Vihiga Bullets (Awendo Green Stadium)

Sunday