Mathare United rally to hold Nzoia in four-goal thriller

KCB's David Simiyu (right) vies for the ball with Mathare United's Alphonce Ndonye during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on May 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Three minutes later, Ochieng made a brilliant save to deny Masha, who had unleashed a ferocious shot just inside the box.
  • Despite a late onslaught from a determined Nzoia Sugar, the 2008 champions held on to collect an important point away from home, a positive result for Ouna, who just replaced Salim Ali last week.

Mathare United held Nzoia Sugar to an entertaining 2-2 draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League fixture on Sunday at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

