Mathare United midfielder hospitalised after attack by armed robbers

Mathare United midfielder Mark Khwasira is the latest victim of criminal gangs harassing residents of Nairobi.

Khwasira was attacked in Patanisho Area in Kayole on Wednesday evening after featuring in 3-1 loss to Ulinzi Stars at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang'ata Barracks hours earlier.

The 25-year-old player, who joined Mathare United two months ago, was a second half substitute in the game.

He was stabbed in the abdomen twice by two men who unsuccessfully tried to rob him of his mobile phone and other valuables.

He resisted their attempt to take his phone and that is when they stabbed him before disappearing in the dark.

The player on Thursday underwent surgery at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Kayole and is still recuperating.

According to one of Khwasira's friend, he left for Kayole after the game but opted to go and visit his mother in the same estate before going to his house. He was attacked moments after leaving his mother's house.

It is the well wishers and passersby who came to the rescue of the former Sofapaka and Kisumu All Stars winger and rushed him to Mama Lucy Kibaki hospital.

The club in a statement condemned the heinous attack and thanked everyone who rushed Khwasira, fondly known as 'Makudhe' to hospital for treatment.

"As a club, we would like to thank the first responders that performed first aid on him as well as everyone that helped in getting him to hospital. We also thank in advance the doctors at Mama Lucy who responded swiftly," read a statement on the club's official Facebook page.