Mathare United fall knee deep in relegation battle

Makolanders midfielder Tabaka Chacha vies with Mathare United defender Anne Aluoch during their FKF Women Premier League match at KCB Sports ground on March 21, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
  • Rael Kamanda's 34th minute strike was enough to sink the Slum Ladies who sit at the bottom of the eight-team table on a paltry four points from 11 matches
  • Ulinzi Starlets compounded Kibera Soccer Ladies' woes beating them 3-1 at Stima Ground, Nairobi
  • On Sunday, Vihiga Queens continued their dominance in Zone 'B', thrashing host Oserian Ladies 4-0 at Oserian Grounds in Naivasha

Mathare United suffered a setback in their relegation fight after losing 1-0 to Makolanders in a Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League Zone 'A' match at KCB Sports ground on Sunday.

