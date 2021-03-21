Mathare United fall knee deep in relegation battle

Mathare United suffered a setback in their relegation fight after losing 1-0 to Makolanders in a Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League Zone 'A' match at KCB Sports ground on Sunday.

Rael Kamanda's 34th minute strike was enough to sink the Slum Ladies who sit at the bottom of the eight-team table on a paltry four points from 11 matches.

Mathare United picked their first win of the season after beating Kibera Girls Soccer Academy 2-1 last weekend to revive their hopes of climbing up the table.

Zone 'A' leaders Thika Queens on Saturday continued with their impressive form after thrashing Zetech Sparks 7-4 at Thika Stadium. Harambee Starlets striker Mwanahalima Dogo netted five goals for the host in the tight contest.

The win increased Thika Queens' tally to 30 points with four matches remaining. On the other hand, Zetech - who have not won in their last six matches - sit in fifth position on 11 points.

Nakuru West Queens also ran riot over Trans Nzoia Falcons in a seven-goal thriller at Nakuru Showground. The home side won 4-3 scoring all their goals in the first half through Diana Koske, Linda Kihara, Stella Adhiambo and Rebecca Okwaro.

A late surge from Falcons through goals by Joyce Makungu and Violet Nanjala’s double was not enough to earn them a point.

Ulinzi Starlets compounded Kibera Soccer Ladies' woes beating them 3-1 at Stima Ground, Nairobi.

On Sunday, Vihiga Queens continued their dominance in Zone 'B', thrashing hosts Oserian Ladies 4-0 at Oserian Grounds in Naivasha.

Phoebe Owiti and Atieno Situmpista scored in the third and 32rd minutes of the first half while Engesha Teresa and Nora Anne bagged a goal each in the second half for the away side.

Vihiga, coached by experienced tactician Alex Alumirah lead the log on 28 points while Hudson Odari’s Oserian are on eight points.

Eldoret Falcons, who were thrashed 5-1 by Kisumu All Starlets, are already relegated after failing to win any match so far this season.

Results

Saturday

Ulinzi Starlets 3-1 Kibera soccer ladies

Thika Queens 7-4 Zetech Sparks

Nakuru West Queens 4-3 Trans Nzoia Falcons

Sep Ladies 0-1 Wadadia

Sunday

Mathare United 0-1 Makolanders

Kisumu All Starlets 5-1 Eldoret Falcons