Mathare United coach Akwana resigns amid financial constraints

Mathare United coach Ezekiel Akwana reacts on the touchline during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against AFC Leopards at Nyayo National Stadium on January 20, 2022.



Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Akwana took over the coaching role at the club on one-year contract on September 11, last year following the exit of Frank Ouna who led the club to safety after flirting with relegation for the better part of last season
  • Akwana said he was left with no choice but to leave because players were boycotting training sessions due to salary arrears which runs into months hence the poor show on the pitch
  • The Slum Boys are currently 17th in the 18-team table with a paltry seven points from 15 matches

Mathare United coach Ezekiel 'Sacchi' Akwana who resigned on Friday said he made the decision due to dire financial situation at the club.

