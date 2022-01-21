Mathare United coach Akwana resigns amid financial constraints

Mathare United coach Ezekiel 'Sacchi' Akwana who resigned on Friday said he made the decision due to dire financial situation at the club.

Akwana took over the coaching role at the club on one-year contract on September 11, last year following the exit of Frank Ouna who led the club to safety after flirting with relegation for the better part of last season.

The former AFC Leopards, Posta Rangers, Nakuru All Stars and Kenya Under-23 coach said he was left with no choice but to leave because players were boycotting training sessions due to salary arrears which runs into months hence the poor show on the pitch.

The Slum Boys have suffered 10 defeats in the past 11 league matches. Despite Daniel Otieno putting them ahead in their last league match against AFC Leopards on Thursday, they conceded three goals to lose 3-1 to Ingwe at Nyayo National Stadium.

"What do you expect me to do if only six players turn up for training yet we have a match? The string of poor results at the club is because of low morale due to non payment of salaries. It is a difficult moment for the club. The coach is not the problem," said Akwana.

The Slum Boys are currently 17th in the 18-team table with a paltry seven points from 15 matches.

As a tactician, Akwana is remembered for leading Sofapaka to overturn a 2-0 loss in Cairo to beat Egyptian side Ismailia 4-0 at home in 2011 in the preliminary round of Caf Confederation Cup.

He returned to the topflight league by joining Mathare United as Ouna's assistant from low tier league side Dandora Youth. Prior to that Akwana had stayed away from the limelight since January 2019 after being relieved of his duties at KCB where he served as an assistant coach.

Then, he was axed alongside the second assistant coach Elvis Ayany and then club's skipper Dennis Orenge on accusations of sabotaging Frank Ouna who was then KCB boss.