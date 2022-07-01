Mathare United chairman Munro awarded Canada’s highest honour

Mathare United FC chairman, Bob Munro, has been appointed to Canada’s highest honour, the Order of Canada.

The conferment of the honour on Munro, who is the founder of Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA), was announced Friday by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada.

Munro, a Canadian national who has lived in Kenya since 1985, has been named to the Order of Canada in recognition of his exceptional work on environmental issues and sustainable development.

“Although my focus has always been on getting positive results and change rather than awards, I must honestly confess that getting this award was a happy surprise,” Munro said while reacting to news of the award.

“This award is for my local to global work on environment and sustainable development issues as well as MYSA,” he added.

Munro now becomes one of the more than 7,600 people who have been awarded the Order, which recognises extraordinary contributions to the nation.

The award comes at end of what has been a troubled season for Munro’s cash-strapped Mathere United.

The Slum Boys were relegated from the FKF Premier League after failing to honour three successive fixtures against Bandari, Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka during the second half of the season.

When the Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee, which is currently running the game in the country, announced Mathare United’s relegation to the National Super League, it cited article 3.1. 12 of the Rules and Regulations which govern Kenyan football.

However, Mathare United later questioned the decision, with Munro saying the Transition Committee has no legal powers to relegate the club from the Premier League.