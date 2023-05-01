Mathare United appoint new head coach

Former Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) champions Mathare United have appointed Collins “Korea” Omondi and Stanley Okumbi as head coach and technical advisor respectively.

According to a club statement on Monday, the duo will hold the positions until the end of the season.

Goalkeeping coach Samuel Koko has been Mathare United’s interim coach since February 2 when they parted ways with Boniface Omondi over a string of poor results. Omondi and Okumbi, who have previously been with the club, have an uphill task of ensuring that the 2008 champions are not relegated.

The ‘Slum Boys’ are currently 16th with 22 points from 26 matches. They have won seven, drawn one and lost in 18.

Omondi and Okumbi previously worked together at Mathare as coach and assistant during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. In the top flight league, Omondi handled Nzoia Sugar in the 2019/2020 season.

He has also coached Nairobi Stima in the National Super League and was an assistant at Kariobangi Sharks and Posta Rangers with the latter being his immediate workstation.

He presided over his first training session as Mathare coach last Friday and has been preparing the team for his first match against Gor Mahia on Wednesday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.